John D'Agostino

John D'Agostino Obituary
John D'Agostino
Resident of San Jose
Passed away on April 20, 2019. He was 92. He joins his wife of 64 years, Recie D'Agostino, who preceded him in death by 13 months. He is survived by his daughters Sharon D'Agostino and Julie Noland. He leaves his 3 grandaughters: Jenessa Sowell, Kristina and Amanda Noland, and grandson Jared Noland, as well as great-grandchildren Zander and Scarlett Sowell.
John loved his family, and loved to work. He remembered fondly his many years in the construction industry. He was energetic and enjoyed staying busy and on the go.
A private memorial service has already been held.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 1, 2019
