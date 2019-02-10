|
John DeFranco
Oct. 18, 1956 - Jan. 14, 2019
San Jose
John DeFranco, born on Oct. 18, 1956 in San Jose, passed away on Jan. 14, 2019. John was survived by his loving wife Sue; devoted children Jason (Liana), Lanay (James) & Kasey; grandchildren, Preston, Alexia, Parker, Sawyer, Declan & Connor. Friends & family can pay their respects on Sat., Feb. 16 at 1:00 p.m.; St. Christopher Church, 2278 Booksin Ave., SJ. Donations may be made in John's name to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 10, 2019