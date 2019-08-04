Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John DeVries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. DeVries


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. DeVries Obituary
John E. DeVries
Palo Alto
October 4, 1919 - July 1, 2019
John was born and raised in Newton, Illinois. He grew up working in his family's country store alongside his parents, Eva and Jacob, and his brother and three sisters.
In Newton, he attended a one room school for his elementary years. After graduation from Erie High School in Illinois, he attended Hope College and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. He received his Phd in Chemistry at the University of Illinois.
His career started at the University of Chicago, where he worked on the Manhattan Project. His career continued with a professorship at Kansas State University, research at China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station and at Stanford Research Institute. He concluded his professional career as a professor of Chemistry at California State University, Hayward. In addition, he taught many summer quarters at Stanford, UC Davis, and Cal.
In retirement, he led a cottage industry that built small solar panels for Recording Ministries. The panels powered tape recorders and medical equipment in underdeveloped countries.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ruth, his daughters Donna (Jim) Atman, Jeanne (Craig) Viau, grandchildren Brian Atman, Kristin (Kyle) Smith, Jennifer (Doug) Stewart, Kyle (Tina) Viau, Kevin (Tati) Viau, and eight great grandchildren.
A family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for John E. DeVries
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.