John E. Liming
June 9, 1930 - May 25, 2020
Resident of Vancouver, Washington
John E. Liming, 89, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away in hospice care on May 25, 2020, in Vancouver WA. John was born on June 9, 1930 in Memorial Hospital, Vancouver, WA, to parents Jennie (Freeberg) and Ernie Liming.
He graduated from Vancouver High School, Clark College, and received his degree in Business from Pacific Lutheran College, Tacoma, WA. John and Marion met at the college and were married after her graduation, 1952.
John served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict.
The family lived in San Jose for forty-five years. He and his family were active members at Bethel Lutheran Church, Cupertino. John served in leadership and taught Sunday School for many years.
He worked as a pharmaceutical sales executive, and after retirement John was a dedicated college instructor, and customer support manager at an auto dealership.
John and Marion moved to Vancouver in 2009 to be closer to family. They were pleased to find a new faith home at Messiah Lutheran Church.
They enjoyed exciting years of international travel covering all seven continents. Highlights include Antarctica, the Great Wall of China, several countries in Africa, Peruvian riverboat adventure on the Amazon River, and the Panama Canal. Together with family, John enjoyed skiing, fishing, bird hunting plus camping at their rustic Cummings' property in southern Oregon.
John will be fondly remembered as a genuine and generous man, a lifelong Swedish Lutheran, who found great joy in his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marion; children: Kristine Fellrath (Cliff) of Whidbey Island, WA, Jeff Liming of Sisters, OR, and Beth Adams of Vancouver, WA; his loving grandchildren include: Kiersten and Kurt (Jessie) Fellrath, John and David (deceased) Liming, Carolyn (Jason) Clark and Nolan Adams; great-grandchildren are: Breanne, Caiden, Coen and Cecilia Clark. Jan Liming and Bert Adams are loving members of his extended family.
John's sister, Jean Jeaudoin, and her twin, Jerry Liming, predeceased their older brother.
No services have been scheduled at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Memorials may be directed to Messiah Lutheran Church, 905 NW 94th Street, Vancouver, Washington 98685 or online at www.messiahvancouver.org, memo "One Mile Mission", which supports youth in need through local schools.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 31, 2020.