|
|
In Loving Memory
John Ehrman
Jul. 5, 1935 - Feb. 20, 2018
Born in Richmond, VA
Died in Sunnyvale, CA
Early Education: Arlington, VA and Washington, DC
High Schools: Washington DC, Nairobi, Kenya, and Bombay, India
BA Degree: Oberlin College, Ohio
PhD Physics: University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana
At UI fell in love with computer programming; no comp.sci. degrees in those days.
Employment: 2 yrs at UI, 17 yrs at Stanford U/SLAC (Sr. Programmer/Manager), 35 yrs at IBM Silicon Valley Lab (Main Frame Programmer).
Known as the "Father of the High Level Assembler"
All through his employment years member of SHARE, SHARE Europe, GUIDE, and SEAS
Lover of classical music, esp. baroque. Greatest Idol: J.S.Bach
Long time patron of the Carmel Bach Festival
52 yr. member of the local Schola Cantorum
Founding Member of the Computer History Museum
For further informaton google John Robert Ehrman and/or check the website "Forever Missed John Robert Ehrman"
Married to Tineke Graafland; no children.
View the online memorial for John Ehrman
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020