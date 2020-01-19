|
|
John Ernest Davis
February 7, 1942 - January 6, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
On Monday January 6, 2020 John E. Davis, loving husband and father of four children passed away at the age of 77. John was born on February 7, 1942 in Lorain, OH to John and Margaret (Yandrich) Davis. He received degrees in petroleum and electrical engineering from the University of Southern California, and an MBA from Pepperdine University. He is survived by the love of his life Susan C. Davis. They raised two sons, Scott and Michael, and two daughters, Jennifer and Jessica; and have nine grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
View the online memorial for John Ernest Davis
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020