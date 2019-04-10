John Ezra Mitchell

April 9, 1962 - April 26, 2019

Dublin

John Ezra Mitchell passed away on March 26, 2019.

John was born in Syracuse, New York on April 9th, 1962. He graduated from Skyline High School and was soon hired by the Alameda County Sheriffs Department to start his career in law enforcement. John spent the next 30 years working with Half Moon Bay, San Mateo, and San Jose Police Departments. During his tenure as a Police Officer he acted as a member of a wide variety of specialized units including San Mateo's SWAT Team, San Jose's Robbery Unit - he especially enjoyed riding motors for San Mateo PD. After retiring in 2014, John found joy in nature by spending much of his time skiing, hiking and taking bike rides.

John was married to Corey Hamelin (Mitchell) on June 26, 1989; they had 3 children, Scott Richard Mitchell (26), Allison Carol Mitchell (24), and Brittany Rose Mitchell (24). John was a strong, kind hearted man. He is loved and missed by many.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the Shannon Community Center. (11600 Shannon Ave, Dublin, CA 94568.) Chaplain Bryan Allen, of the San Jose Police Department, will be officiating.





