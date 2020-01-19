|
John F. Foley
August 6, 1931 - January 4, 2020
Monte Sereno, CA
John Field Foley passed away at home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born to Margaret and Lyndon Foley in Tulsa, Oklahoma. John spoke fondly of his young years in Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Iowa, with extended family. After graduation from Tulsa Central High in 1949, John entered the University of Michigan for two years. He transferred to Stanford University earning his BA degree in 1953. He continued his post graduate education at Stanford Law School with JD degree in 1956. John entered the California State Bar in 1956 and practiced law in San Jose for over fifty years. John married Shirley Brancato in 1969 and raised two children, son John Michael, and daughter Marylee. John was elected to the Monte Sereno City Council and served as Mayor twice as a proud advocate for the rural community. He was also an active member of Los Gatos Rotary until his retirement. His survivors include his wife Shirley, son John, daughter Marylee (Scott), grandsons James and Patrick, and several nieces and nephews. He is pre-deceased by his brother Cray. At his request, there will be no funeral, but a private celebration of life at a later date. John's family is grateful to his many doctors and to Pathways Hospice; the team of visiting caregivers provided kind and loving care at the conclusion of his life. Donations in John's memory can be sent to: Pathways Foundation, 585 North Mary Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 19, 2020