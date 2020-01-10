|
John F. Oliver
August 25, 1933 - December 14, 2019
Resident of San Jose
A long-time resident of San Jose, John "Jack" Oliver passed peacefully at home on December 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Devoted husband to wife of 33 years Mariel Oliver. John is survived by his son Bill Oliver of San Jose; daughter Kristy Willman of San Jose, and her three children, Johnny, Jacob and Julia; daughter Pam Oliver of Anacortes, WA and her two children Cody and Bobbi-Lee and three great grand-children; Step-daughter Tami McInerney of Redwood City and her sons Kevin and Connor; Step-son Skip Martin of Sarasota, Florida and his two daughters Allison and Ashleigh; and Step-daughter Lori Martin of New York.
Born in Chicago, Illinois August 25, 1933 as the only child to the late John Edward Oliver and Elmira P. Oliver (Franklin). John received his BS in Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology in 1956 and was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma. John served active duty in the Air Force for 4 years and continued to proudly serve as a member of the Air National Guard for 27 years and retired as a Captain. A long-time resident of San Jose, John worked for IBM for over 25 years as an industrial engineer and trainer. John was also an enrolled agent and he spent his nights and weekends doing tax returns for his clients. In his free time John enjoyed collecting stamps, researching Genealogy, reading history books and watching basketball and football. He was an active member of many clubs and an active member of the First Congregational church community for over 35 years, and where he and his wife Mariel met.
A celebration of Life service will be held on February 8th at 12:00 at First Congregational Church of San Jose at 1800 Hamilton Avenue. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Red Cross or the First Congregational Church of San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 10, 2020