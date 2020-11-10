1/1
{ "" }
October 10, 1923 – October 31, 2020
Resident of Santa Clara
John Fontana passed away peacefully in his home October 31, 2020. John was born and raised in Santa Clara. John was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Delphine along with siblings, Emilio, Emma, and Angelina. He is survived by his son Steven (Lisa), daughter Stefani and grandchildren Scott (Nicole), Kevin (Morgan) and great granddaughter Kennedy as well as sisters in law Marlene Vaughn and Marilyn Fernandes. John was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
John attended Santa Clara High School and graduated from San Jose Technical High School in 1943. He graduated from San Jose State in 1950 with a BA degree in law enforcement.
John met Del in October of 1950 and they were married at St. Clare Church on October 5, 1952.
John enlisted in the US Army and served in WW II and the Korean War. He remained in the Army Reserves as a Colonel until his retirement as in October 1983.
After active duty he worked as a Deputy Sheriff for Santa Clara County. John worked for Transport Indemnity for 15 years before becoming self-employed in 1965 as an Insurance Adjuster/Investigator. John served on the Santa Clara Planning Commission from 1964 through 1975.
John spent his leisure time gardening, golfing, and taking much pride in his beautiful yard. He especially enjoyed his azaleas and a good Manhattan.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Clare Church at 11:00AM on Friday, November 13. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, indoor service attendance at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery is limited.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Clare Church
