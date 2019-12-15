|
John Francis Bates
July 7, 1935 - December 3, 2019
Santa Clara
John Francis Bates passed away quietly at home on December 3 after years of poor health. He was born July 7, 1935 in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Harold and Frances (Deitering) Bates. John's father was an itinerant pipefitter and he grew up and attended school in various places, including Nebraska, Alaska, South Dakota, California and Idaho. John graduated from Bellarmine College Prep in 1954 and attended Santa Clara University. He graduated from San Jose State College with degrees in History and English. He began working for Muller Printing Inc. in Santa Clara while in college and retired from there in 2004. John married Janine Faye Johnson in 1961 in Yuba City, California. He had keen interests in reading history, French cuisine, Shakespearean performances and enjoyed listening to opera and classical music. John was a veteran of the California National Guard and was deployed to Los Angeles during the Watts Riots. He is survived by his wife Faye, daughter and son-in-law Janine and David Barber, and granddaughter Julia Barber.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 15, 2019