John FranzmanAugust 12, 1927 - September 18, 2020Royal OaksJohn Franzman passed away on September 18, 2020 at his home in Royal Oaks in Monterey County. He was born August 12, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. His family moved to Atherton when John was in high school. He attended the Coast Guard Academy then graduated from Menlo College. John lived in Los Altos and Mountain View and owned Chevron stations in the area. He also was co-owner of Ken's House of Pancakes and The Wagon Wheel, both in Mtn. View. John was President of The Lions Club from 1963-64 and President of the Mountain View Chamber of Commerce from 1969-70. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce (Alman) Franzman, as well as his beloved children Kathy, Nancie Irvine, John, David and his wife Linda, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and sister Wilma Gawthrop.