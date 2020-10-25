John G. CashmanAug. 13, 1924 - Oct. 11, 2020San Jose, CABorn in Edmonton, Canada, John was the son of John Walcott Cashman and Helen Columbia Gorman.In 1941, John enrolled at the University of Notre Dame. Joining the Canadian Army in 1943, he served in Italy, the Netherlands, and Germany. He returned to Notre Dame in 1946, graduating in 1948.John relocated to the Bay Area after completing his degree. He retired as a Revenue Collections Officer for the County of Santa Clara in 1986. John was a member of St. Clare Parish serving as a Eucharistic minister.John was a devoted uncle to his brother George's children; Louise, Joanne, and Richard. He was a great-uncle to Lauren and Jonathan; and a great-great-uncle to Bennett and Hudson, the sons of Jonathan and his wife Brianna.John is survived by his brother Tony Cashman (97) of Edmonton, nephews Hal, Bernard, and Paul; Paul's wife Laurel and their daughter Helen. He will also be missed by his cousin Bill Gorman (97) of Portland.John will be buried next to his parents on Oct. 22nd at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Portland, Oregon. A Facebook Memorial Page will be established shortly for family and friends to share their memories of this wonderful man who touched so many lives.Gethsemani MortuaryEric 503-659-1350