John G. Figueira Jr

March 30 1932 to July 3 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

John G. Figueira Jr passed away at the age of 87 on July 3rd surrounded by his wife, Lorraine, their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and other close family after complications from a fall. John was born in Patterson NJ to John and Maria Figueira, Portuguese Immigrants from Madeira Island. John moved with his family to National City, CA in 1947 where he graduated from Sweetwater high school in 1949. He became a commercial Tuna Fisherman alongside his father and in 1951 he joined the Navy and served 4 years during the Korean war. In 1956 two life journeys began, Electrical Engineering studies at Cal Poly SLO, and marriage to the love of his life, Lorraine Souza. Upon graduation, he accepted a Job at Lockheed Missiles and Space and they relocated to Santa Clara. After a successful 31 year career as an Electrical Engineer, he retired in 1991.

John always had a special place in his heart for family, community and education. He coached his sons' little league and pop warner teams; he was president of El Camino Little League; he supported the Santa Clara Vanguard on multiple tours and even drove the equipment truck cross country; He was the president of Sister Cities of Santa Clara for 21 years and coordinated and hosted the student exchange program for Santa Clara high school students to Coimbra Portugal and Izumo Japan; He was on the board of directors of the Portuguese American Club and the Portuguese Historical Society. From 1993 to 2001, John designed and worked on the Portuguese Museum Plaza in Kelly Park, for which he was awarded the Portuguese Chamber Civic leadership award. In 2009, for his writing class, John wrote the "Rose of Portugal" a meticulous work on the plaza, for which he won the California Pioneers Essay Contest. John's tireless service for the City of Santa Clara was recognized in 2011 when he was honored as the recipient of the Austin Warburton Outstanding Community Service Award. In 1980, John was selected by the Portuguese Government to participate in a month-long cultural exchange program at the University of Coimbra, Portugal. As a proud Navy Vet, John was selected in 2017 for the Honor Flight to the Korean War monument in Washington DC. He attended the USS Talladega Ship reunion yearly and took pride in creating the yearbooks annually. Other Organizations: American Legion #419, Posso, PFHA, St Maria Magdalene. John loved to travel, write poems and stories. He spent years researching and documenting his family ancestry.

With all his accomplishments, Being "Papa" gave John the greatest joy. Whether it was a bday, ball game, dance recital, school function or graduation, Papa was there with a heart full of pride always.

John will be missed by his loving wife, Lorraine, His children, Linda (Tom) Guerreiro, John (Diane), Dave (Renee), Steve (Denise) and Kathy (Jose) Gamch, his cherished 18 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren, his sisters Olivia, Margaret, Louise, Alice, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

John has touched many lives and will be remembered as an incredibly loving, talented man with unwavering kindness, faith, unselfishness and a captivating smile that will live on forever. Well done, well done my good and faithful one!

Rosary, Sunday 7/14/2019 at 7 pm ( Visitation 5-9 pm ) at Lima Family Santa Clara, 466 N Winchester Blvd.

Funeral Mass, Monday 7/15/2019 at 11 am at St. Justin Church, 2655 Homestead Rd. in Santa Clara. Interment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.





