John G. Sheridan


1951 - 2019
John G. Sheridan Obituary
John G. Sheridan
Aug. 7, 1951 - Dec. 2019
Moreno Valley, CA
John George Sheridan died at home after a courageous battle with cancer. John was born August 7, 1951 in Endicott, NY. The family moved to San Jose, CA when John was 5 years old. He graduated from Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose in 1969.
A former warehouse supervisor, John's passion in life was exploring the very meaning of life through his extensive readings in the areas of theology, philosophy, history, and politics. He loved writing and wrote some wonderful poetry in his later years.
John was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Janice Sheridan of San Jose, and by his brother Bob, of Yountville, CA. He is survived by his brother Jamie Sheridan of Cape Vincent, NY, and by several nieces and nephews.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 23, 2019
