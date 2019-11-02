|
In Memory of
John Gash
John D. Gash, Jr., 80, passed away in San Jose, California after a long illness with Parkinson's Disease. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mieko, affectionately known as Miki.
He is also survived by his children, John D. Gash III (Lisa) of Lodi, California and Tami Gash-Kim (Dave Kim) of Greenbrae, California. He had a special love of and had tremendous pride in his five grandchildren, Forrest Gash of Denver, Colorado, Paige Gash of San Jose, and Nathan, Rainey and Bryce Kim all of Greenbrae, California.
John was born in the Kirkwood section of Mercer County, Kentucky to Corinne Sweeney Gash and John Dudley Gash. After his father died when John was four, he and his six siblings were raised by his mother with help from extended family in rural Kentucky. He graduated from Mercer County High School and from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in applied mathematics and physics. He received his masters in applied mathematics from Santa Clara University in California. Kentucky survivors include three sisters, Joy Gash and Mary Alice Gash of Salvisa, Kentucky, Martha Jean Hahn of Louisville, Kentucky, and one brother, James E. Gash (Joyce) of Harrodsburg, Kentucky as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Lou Cosby and Ada Bruce Gash.
With his applied math and physics degrees, John left the small town insular fields and hills of Kentucky for California where he was employed by Lockheed Martin and met Miki. He worked in a variety of positions from Quality Control Engineer, Systems Engineering Manager, to Program Manager. His work took him and his family from Denver, Colorado, to England, and ultimately back to Northern California. He was dedicated about his job and his role in the organization. His talent and integrity made him one of the best technical and financial managers in the company. His colleagues recall that he had an amiable, easy-going "country" style and recall seeing him rush from one meeting to another with his shirt-tail hanging out of his pants. He was the consummate company man when he retired in 2001 with a total of over 41 years of service. After retirement, he continued to serve as a consultant for Lockheed for several years.
John was supremely dedicated to his family. He followed his children's sports and activities when growing up and in to their adult lives. Perhaps because of his own life course with his career and move away from his home, he quietly supported his children's life choices from medicine to computer engineering to winemaking. He was an avid sports fan, following his favorite teams: Kentucky Wildcats Men's basketball, Stanford Women's volleyball, the Golden State Warriors, and whatever sports team his grandchildren were playing on. He was the funny, irreverent uncle who joked with his nieces and nephews and would show up unannounced in the middle of the night to surprise his family in Kentucky. He particularly took interest in his grandchildren, taking pride in their achievements and interests and, despite their parents' opinions, steadfastly holding the belief that the grandchildren could do no wrong.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that one make a donation in John's name to any . The family will be donating to his mother's Corinne Sweeney Gash Memorial Scholarship Fund in support of University of Kentucky students majoring in mathematics (University of Kentucky Office of Philanthropy, Sturgill Philanthropy Building, Lexington KY, 40606-0015) and to the Yosemite Fund (www.yosemitefund.org) in support of the national park where he loved to travel.
