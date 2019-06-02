|
|
John Gomez
Jan. 22, 1923 to - May 16, 2019
San Jose
John M Gomez Jr. died peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at age of 96. John was born in Cerro, New Mexico. In 1948, he moved his family to San Jose where he was employed at FMC and Lockheed. John Gomez is survived by his wife, Zenia, his children, Lee , Wanda Seaton, Ken and Nancy Fisher, 8 grandchildren, Ross, Lisa, Nichole, Jon, Lauren, Brian, Bridget and Jason and 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Eric, Dylan, Desmond, Adam and Savannah. He also leaves his sister, Esther Valdez and brother Aaron.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Cathedral of Faith in San Jose, on June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 2, 2019