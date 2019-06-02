Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cathedral of Faith
2315 Canoas Garden Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Faith
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gomez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gomez


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Gomez Obituary
John Gomez
Jan. 22, 1923 to - May 16, 2019
San Jose
John M Gomez Jr. died peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at age of 96. John was born in Cerro, New Mexico. In 1948, he moved his family to San Jose where he was employed at FMC and Lockheed. John Gomez is survived by his wife, Zenia, his children, Lee , Wanda Seaton, Ken and Nancy Fisher, 8 grandchildren, Ross, Lisa, Nichole, Jon, Lauren, Brian, Bridget and Jason and 6 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Eric, Dylan, Desmond, Adam and Savannah. He also leaves his sister, Esther Valdez and brother Aaron.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Cathedral of Faith in San Jose, on June 7, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow.


View the online memorial for John Gomez
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.