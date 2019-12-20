|
|
John H. B. "Coach" Evans
October 31, 1938 - November 30, 2019
Resident of South Lake Tahoe
John H. B. Evans passed away peacefully after a heart attack at 81. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia; cousin Diana Alban; son John; daughter Kendra, son-in-law Bob Fraka Jr., grandchild Ashley; son Doug, daughter-in-law Joan, grandchildren Alexandra and Storm.
John grew up in Garden City, New York where he excelled in sports and academics. He attended The University of Pennsylvania and The Wharton School of Business before joining The Marines. John was stationed in Morocco and honorably discharged. He graduated from SJSU in 1976. He managed and sold insurance for Security Mutual Life Nebraska and then became President of Norcal Professional Insurance Brokers.
John's nickname "Coach" came from his passion for sports. He coached high school football at Del Mar, Westmont and Leland. He was a devoted husband, father, mentor and friend. In lieu of flowers please donate to The American Diabetes Association. Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, December 21 at Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 15040 Union Ave., San Jose, CA.
