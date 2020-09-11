Dr. John H Hockenberry
Jan 20, 1925 - Aug 27, 2020
Resident of Tres Pinos
Dr. John H Hockenberry Jr. Ph.D., Lockheed Executive and Tres Pinos resident, died on August 27th, at the age of 95.
He is survived by his wife, June Hockenberry (née Mancini); his children, Lynda and David (Michele); his grandchildren, Melissa and Jared; his brothers. Edward Hockenberry (Ann) and Paul Hockenberry (Janet). He is predeceased by his brothers, Lee (Barb) Hockenberry and Terry O Hockenberry.
Born and raised in Butler, PA, John joined the Army to serve in World War II, earning him the Bronze Star and the Combat Infantry Badge from the U.S. Military, and later being named Chevalier (Knight) of the Légion d'Honneur, the highest French distinction for military accomplishments.
He earned a BS and an MS in Physics from Thiel College (PA) and a Ph.D. in Physics from Ohio State University (OSU). John's career was broad, spending numerous years as an executive for Lockheed (Sunnyvale, CA). His projects included the Agena Satellite program (managing 50+ flights), and the Space Shuttle Tile programs.
John was also an active member of his church, Christ Fellowship (Hollister), where he was loved by all.
He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local animal shelter, such as Peace of Mind Dog Rescue (https://www.peaceofminddogrescue.org/index.php
). View the online memorial for Dr. John H Hockenberry