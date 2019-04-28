|
|
John H. Mark
July 29, 1930 - April 14, 2019
San Jose, CA
With peaceful hearts we announce the passing of our father, John H "Jack" Mark, aka "The Hoove" on April 14, 2019, at the age of 88. Jack will be remembered by his brother, Charles Mark of Bay City, MI., his children: Marcy, John, Clark & Terri, their families, including 5 grandchildren and many good friends. His passion for Wolverines football will live strong in the hearts of his family. Hail to the Victors! Go Blue! A private family celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a favorite charitable organization.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 28, 2019