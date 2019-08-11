|
|
John Henry Shields
March 6, 1929 – July 27, 2019
Resident of Mountain View
John Henry Shields (Jack), son of the late Ralph and Alva Shields, was born in San Mateo and passed away at the age of 90 of natural causes in Mountain View. He is survived by his sister Marilyn Ellis of Cupertino and a wide circle of friends. Jack was a free spirit and a dedicated motorcycle enthusiast. He rode throughout the United States and in Mexico.
Jack was raised in San Carlos and graduated from Sequoia High School and San Mateo Junior College. He served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. He worked for Hap Jones Motorcycle Distributing Co. At the time of his death he was still working in the motorcycle industry as a sales representative for Van Leevwen Enterprises.
Friends and family are invited to celebrate Jack's life on August 18, 3 to 6 pm, at the Koeppen residence. [email protected] for details.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's name to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, the Department of Veteran Affairs, or to a .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 11, 2019