John Hillan

May 22, 1929 - February 17, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

"Jack", as he was known to all, passed gently from this life with his children at his side. He was in the Milpitas house he called home for the past ten years, where he fought Alzheimer's disease, cared for by his devoted daughter Annette. Jack kept his love of music and beauty, his patient bearing, and quick wit right until the end. He lifted all who met him.

Born in Detroit, Jack moved to his parents' native Scotland at five years of age. With the harsh upbringing of a coal miner's son, he nonetheless gained an education that would serve him all his working life. Immigrating back to the U.S., he joined the Navy, serving on the elite Underwater Demolition Team during the Korean conflict. Returning to Detroit in 1955, Jack married his English sweetheart Elsie and started his own family. After working for Chrysler Corporation as a draftsman for six years, he brought his family to Santa Clara where he lived while serving Lockheed Missiles and Space as a design engineer for almost three decades. Jack savored his life in California, deeply appreciative of the warm weather, delicious food and drink, prosperous conditions and natural beauty, all scarce in the Glasgow mining village of his youth. Much admired for his tenor voice, Jack was an active member of the church choir at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Clara where he also taught Sunday school, and served as a church elder for many years. He loved the garden, designing many beautiful landscapes, and maintaining a lifelong membership in the Santa Clara Camellia Society. He wore many other hats, among them accomplished oil painter, avid sailor, student of history and entertaining piano player. He especially enjoyed hosting many foreign exchange students, and travel with his loving wife. Humor, music, and generosity were themes throughout his life, blessing all those around him.

Jack is survived by his grateful children Malcolm Hillan, Annette Jester, and Marie Ballard (Bruce); grandchildren Lore Kostyanovsky (Andrew), Barbara Valiando (Mike), Alexander and Christopher Hillan, and Jeremiah Benjamin Ballard; great-grandchildren Violet and Lucy Valiando and Adeline Kostyanovsky. Jack is also survived by his brother Jimmy Hillan (Brenda) and his faithful friend Patricia Brown. His devoted wife Elsie passed in 2004. As close to Jack as any family member is Sarum "Sarah" Talivaa who assisted Jack for over ten years as he fought multiple health issues with courage and dignity. Jack had a big heart, brightening the lives of all he met. He will be missed enormously.

A memorial service will be held at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels in Fremont on Saturday March 16th at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

Jack loved flowers, with a special interest in Ikebana, but donations in his name to the would be equally welcome.





