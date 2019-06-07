John Hillis

May 23, 1944 - May 29, 2019

Saratoga

John (Jack) Leslie Hillis

Resident of Saratoga

May 23, 1944 to May 29, 2019

John (Jack) Leslie Hillis passed away suddenly on May 29th. His heart just stopped. Jack is mourned by his many friends from Santa Clara University, his 50 years in the financial services industry, his golf buddies, wine friends, fellow sports fans, but mostly by his family.

He was born in Hollywood CA, graduated from McClatchy High School in Sacramento and Santa Clara University. The Santa Clara University Class of '66 has continued to be a very close group who truly love each other and never miss an excuse to get together.

Jack was "the king of the one-liners" and always had a positive attitude and a joke to tell. He never turned down an invitation to a party or a sporting event. He was incredibly generous to his family, staff and many charities. He served on the Board of Directors for both Silicon Valley Boys and Girls Clubs and Hearts and Mind Activity Center for Alzheimers patients while supporting many other good causes as well. Boys and Girls Clubs honored him with their Citizen of the Year Award. Jack was a very well-respected Financial Advisor to his many clients for over 50 years. He never wanted to retire, and he didn't have to. He was a lover of fine wines and accumulated a cellar of the best. A member of The Golf Club at Boulder Ridge, his game never got beyond "mediocre," in his terms, but he enjoyed getting together with his many friends, especially on Fridays. A diehard sports fan, he enjoyed his season tickets for the 49ers, the San Jose Sharks and the Oakland A's, while never missing a Warriors game on TV. His wife of 39 years, Polly Hillis, was always cheering by his side. They had a practice of always kissing on a score.

He is succeeded by his daughter, Dawn Lesley Hillis of Oakland, step-son Derrick Carleton Metzger (wife, Joyce) of El Dorado Hills, step-daughter Jill Tolles (husband, Par) of Reno Nevada, and nephew, Josh Freedman of San Carlos. Also, cousins, many other nieces and nephews as well as granddaughters, Riley and Mia Tolles, Samantha and Kyla Metzger.

Services will be held at Saratoga Federated Church, Saratoga, at 3:00 PM on Saturday, June 15th through Alameda Family Funeral Home, Saratoga.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the following charities are suggested: Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Clara County, 518 Valley Way, Milpitas CA 95035 or Hearts and Minds Activity Center,2380 Enborg Lane, San Jose 9528.





