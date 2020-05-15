John Howay

Saratoga

John Cavan Howay, better known as "Jack", a long time resident of Saratoga, CA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Saratoga Retirement Community. He was 91.

Jack was born October 4, 1928 to Thomas and Francis Howay in Seattle, WA. He attended junior high and high school in San Mateo, CA and Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA. Jack had a 27 year career in the United States Air Force with multiple assignments, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. This included a four-year tour with his family on Guam. Jack served two tours at The Satellite Test Center (Blue Cube) in Sunnyvale, CA. He became Mission Director of the CORONA Program, which has since been declassified, but was the first and highly successful spy space program.

After 43 years of marriage, his wife Nancy Clawson Howay passed away in 1998. They were married in Berkeley, CA on April 23, 1955. Jack was also preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and William Swalwell; and most recently his good friend and brother-in-law Paul C. Congleton.

Jack is survived by his sister Dorothy Congleton of Menlo Park, CA and his three children Karen Webster of Camas, WA; Paul Howay (Rebecca) of Sonora, CA; and Brian Howay (Martha) of San Jose, CA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Wendy Howay Lang (Josh), Scott Webster (Erin), Katie Howay, Kelly Webster, Kristen Howay and Cavan Howay. Jack has 8 great-grandchildren Marcelo, Bodie, James, Madeline, Ian, Amy, Leo and Timothy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Not only was Jack a career Air Force Officer, he was also a "career" Boy Scout volunteer. He was involved in scouting as a young man, including Sea Scouts. As an adult he became Scoutmaster for Troop 535 "Trailblazers" of Saratoga where he was known as "The Major" by scouts and leaders. Jack attended three Jamborees as Scoutmaster, the 1969 National Jamboree in Idaho, the 1971 World Jamboree in Japan and the 1973 National Jamboree in Pennsylvania. He was presented the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished adult service to youth. After retiring from the Air Force he became a camp director and camp inspector for the Boy Scouts. Jack was an avid backpacker, he went on several Boy Scout 50 Miler backpack trips.

Besides backpacking Jack was a devoted swimmer and skier. After his retirement he frequently skied five days a week.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife, Nancy at Saint Andrews Episcopal Church Memorial Garden in Saratoga, CA.



