John "Jack" Joseph Wallace
December 18, 1927 - October 2, 2019
John Joseph Wallace passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving wife and family. He passed away on October 2, 2019 at 91 years of age. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jack was born on December 18, 1927 to William and Ellen Wallace and was raised in Daly City, California. After graduating from Jefferson High School, he served proudly in the United States Army as an Airplane Mechanic. He is survived by his wife June Wallace of 69 years, his son David (Janice), daughter Deborah Peterson (John), grandchildren Brent and Kristin Forkel (Steve).
Jack spent most of his time tinkering on the family cars and maintaining his 1929 Model A Ford. Jack and his wife were members of and enjoyed activities with the El Camino A's Chapter MAFCA for 25+ years. Donations can be made to the at act.alz.org.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 6, 2019