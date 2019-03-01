John "Jack" Joseph Cody

April 11, 1926 - February 22, 2019

Resident of Monte Sereno

On February 22, 2019, our father, John Joseph Cody, known to many as Jack, passed away at the family home following a brief illness. He leaves behind four children, Kevin Cody (Sonja), Susan Soumagne (Jacques), Kathy Cody and Jennifer Sabbatini (Brent), 12 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Pat, and his granddaughter Erin Cody.

Jack was born April 11, 1926, in Santa Cruz to Mervyn and Geneva Cody. He later moved to San Jose, where he, his sister Bette and brother Bob were raised by Geneva after their father died at the age of 42. Jack attended St. Patrick's parish grammar school in San Jose, the same parish where Jack and Pat would later be married. He then went on to Bellarmine College Prep where he starred on a Bellarmine basketball team which went 13-1 in his senior year and was later inducted into the Bellarmine Hall of Fame.

After graduating from Bellarmine in 1944, Jack served his country during World War II as a sergeant in the Army Air Corp in the Pacific. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he attended San Jose State where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, along with his teaching credential. In August of 1952, he married the love of his life, Patricia Marie Kalas. That same year he began his career teaching English at Los Gatos High School and stayed there until his retirement in June of 1998. The adage "Do what you love and you'll never work a day in your life," has no truer application than to Jack's 46 years teaching at LG High. Jack was also known as the Voice of Helm Field (Los Gatos football stadium) as he announced the Wildcat football games for 53 years. He also served on the Monte Sereno City Council for 16 years, holding three separate terms as Mayor of Monte Sereno.

Jack's family meant everything to him. He and Pat, both devout Catholics, created a wonderfully loving home that has brought their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren very close. Jack loved nothing more than to have all of his family over at the house for dinners where he would frequently pose rather provocative questions to his grandchildren and great grandchildren who affectionately referred to him as "Papy". He also attended countless grandchildren and great grandchildren sporting events, programs and grandparents' days.

While teaching at the high school, Jack and Pat became acquainted with some of the other teachers and their wives, Fred and Barbara Niemann, Al and Bobbi Simon and Bert and Joan Donlon, who would become lifelong friends. After Pat passed away in 1995, Jack was blessed with two loving companions, JoAnn Denevi until her death in 2002, and then Virginia McQuade, who remained by his side until his death. He travelled with JoAnn and Virginia all over the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, often in the company of the Niemanns, Simons and Donlons.

In addition to spending time with his family and travelling, Jack enjoyed singing (when young, he sang at weddings and funerals), bird watching, going to musicals, reading fiction and watching the Warriors and Giants while sipping a "tidly" of Jack Daniels and water.

He was a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, companion and friend and his passing leaves a void that can never be filled, but memories we will cherish forever.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to donate in Jack's name can contribute to the or Catholic Charities. A rosary service will be held March 4, at 7:00 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 219 Bean Avenue, Los Gatos, CA. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated the following day, March 5, at 10:00 am, also at St. Mary's, with a reception to follow in the Parish Hall.





