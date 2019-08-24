|
John "Sonny" Joseph Sorci
February 9, 1943 - August 15, 2019
San Jose
John "Sonny" Joseph Sorci passed away unexpectedly, shortly after midnight, following a brief admission to O'Connor Hospital. Even though he left us so suddenly, his legacy will be felt for generations.
Sonny was born to Eldiva and Joseph Sorci and raised on a 100-acre orchard on Homestead Road in Cupertino, California. John, like his father, and his father before him, worked as an orchardist raising apricots, prunes, walnuts, and cherries in what was known then as the Valley of Hearts Delight and now Silicon Valley. Mr. Sorci will be remembered for his strong work ethic, business acumen, and commitment to his family and faith. From the age of 9, John would work closely with his father in the ranch, learning about the land and how to function in every single role. Whether that was repairing the forklift, loading the sulfur house with dried cots, driving tons of apricot pits to Yuba City, or making payroll for 125 field workers using a calculator on a makeshift desk constructed out of fruit boxes, he managed his and his father's ranch and always was ready to lend a hand to other nearby family farms. Taking great pride in the quality of the Blenheim apricot he raised and proudly sold his fruit to Mayfair Packing Company and Zoria Farms.
At the end of his farming career, John was featured in the San Jose Mercury News and celebrated as the last commercial apricot farmer in Santa Clara valley. After 50 years of working the land, he sold his farm which was developed into residential housing whose streets bears his and his children's names. In retirement, he had time for travel, was famous for throwing wonderful parties to get everyone together, spending quality time with his family, and deepening his Catholic faith.
John is survived by his three children, Jennifer Sorci of San Jose, CA, Jonathan Joseph Sorci of Patterson, CA, Rachelle Eldiva Sorci, of Kailua, HI, grandchildren Ryan, Amanda, Sophia, Justin, Desirrei, Jonathan, Dominic, and Dustin; sisters Annette Sanchez of Gilroy and Roselee Sorci-Dague and Margaret Bummer of San Jose, 9 nieces and nephews, and 18 great-nieces and nephews. His smile and exuberance for life will be missed by all those who knew him.
Friends and family are invited Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 for the viewing at 5:00pm and rosary at 6:00pm at Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary, 466 N Winchester Blvd., Santa Clara, CA 95050. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, 12 noon at St. Francis of Assisi, 5111 San Felipe Rd, San Jose, CA 95135 with burial to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of John's hospitality and love to feed everyone, please send donations in his name to: Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, 750 Curtner Ave., San Jose, CA 95125
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 24, 2019