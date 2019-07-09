John Lind Peterson

Resident of Los Gatos

John Lind Peterson, having lived an exceptional life for 79 years, passed away at home Sunday, June 30th. He was born in Salt Lake City to Wilford and Marion Peterson on January 8th, 1940 and is survived by his brother David (Vesta), his sister Joan Durfee (Bob) and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was a proud and loving father to his son Dan and thought the world of his grandkids Cole and Olivia.

He moved to California in 1969 where he met his wife Carol. They enjoyed a happy, adventurous life together for 47 years. John received his MBA from the University of Utah and went on to a career of finance at Amdahl and later became Vice President of Logistics at Hitachi Data Systems.

His passion for sports were a constant pursuit. He ran over fifty marathons around the country including Boston. He enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, and golf. His most treasured hobby was scuba diving around the world with his team of dive buddies.

In the evenings relaxing with a glass of red from his wine collection was a cherished time of conversation. Those who shared those moments with John enjoyed his keen wit, his intellect, honesty and loyalty. As his friend Ed said "I will always remember John as one of the best ever." Family and Friends will be notified of a date and venue for a celebration of Johns life.





