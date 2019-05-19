|
John Martin Smith
Sept. 25, 1919 - Feb. 25, 2019
Resident of Daly City
John (99) was born in Philadelphia, PA. At an early age, John had a strong desire to travel and see the world. He worked his way across the United States. As a merchant marine, he traveled far and wide. In 1958, he met and married Irene Tomio Wakana and settled down in Daly City for 61 years. John was an avid salmon fisherman and did not miss very many daily outings for 35 seasons with his favorite party boat, owned/skippered by Captain Jim Robertson.
John was predeceased by his wife Irene, at 102, by one month. They lived a very long happy life together. John had expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the warm friendship, unwavering support and care-giving attention by Evelyn Albaracin, Cindy Alvarez Figueroa and Nora Figueroa Aguilar.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 19, 2019