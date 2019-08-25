Mercury News Obituaries
Santa Clara Funeral & Cremation Service
1386 N Winchester Blvd
San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 296-2988
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
St Lucy's Church
2350 Winchester Blvd.
Campbell, CA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
St Lucy's Church
2350 Winchester Blvd.
Campbell, CA
John Max Espinoza


1934 - 2019
John Max Espinoza Obituary
John Max Espinoza
June 13, 1934- Aug, 14, 2019
Resident of Campbell
John M. Espinoza died Wednesday, August 14, 2019; after a long illness.
John is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Alice Lopez-Espinoza; along with son John M Espinoza, four grandsons,: John-Paul, Joseph, Jeremiah, and Jayson, all of Modesto, CA; also his loving nephew Ricky Perez. John's daughter Diane Espinoza & son John Espinoza of Colorado. Also brother Louis Espinoza and sister Charlotte Espinoza, all of Colorado; and loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
John served in the Korea War, and was a Diesel Truck mechanic by trade. John taught this trade at CET in Gilroy, CA. John was an avid reader.
Memorial Rosary will be held on Friday, August 30th at 3:30 PM with Mass directly afterwards at 4:00 PM At:St Lucy's Church 2350 Winchester Blvd. Campbell, CA 95008


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 25, 2019
