John Michael Flores
1935 - 2020
John Michael Flores
June 7, 1935 - May 15, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos/San Jose
Beloved husband of Pierrette who preceded him in death, loving father of Daniel Flores and Karen Minic, special father-in-law to Sheila and Matthew, devoted grandfather to Briana, Shane, Hannah and Jacob. John leaves behind his 107 year-old sister Helen and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
John was a great friend to many, cherished for his exuberant personality and positive outlook on life. He placed faith and family first, and this great man will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Due to the shelter-in-place orders, a private vigil service will be held at Darling- Fischer Memorial Chapel in Campbell May 26th. John will be laid to rest at Los Gatos Memorial Park May 27th.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
231 East Campbell Avenue
Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 379-5010
May 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel
