John Michael FloresJune 7, 1935 - May 15, 2020Resident of Los Gatos/San JoseBeloved husband of Pierrette who preceded him in death, loving father of Daniel Flores and Karen Minic, special father-in-law to Sheila and Matthew, devoted grandfather to Briana, Shane, Hannah and Jacob. John leaves behind his 107 year-old sister Helen and many wonderful nieces and nephews.John was a great friend to many, cherished for his exuberant personality and positive outlook on life. He placed faith and family first, and this great man will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Due to the shelter-in-place orders, a private vigil service will be held at Darling- Fischer Memorial Chapel in Campbell May 26th. John will be laid to rest at Los Gatos Memorial Park May 27th.