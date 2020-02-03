|
John Michael Robinson
Resident of Angels Camp, CA
John Michael Robinson, died January 22 having lived a simple, but full, creative, and caring life. Always athletic, he played varsity baseball in high school and golfed and skied as an adult. As professional, he held a range of positions: fire fighter with Santa Fe Hot Shots and federal response teams, EMT-trained ski patroller in Santa Fe Ski Basin, camping-services team member at Yosemite, and landscape manager at a local golf course. As nature lover, he fished and hunted gems. As artist, he crafted lovely stained glass and wrote poetry. A strong listener, he appreciated music and stories, volunteering many years for the Sonora Blues Festival and appreciating friends and relatives' ongoing life stories. His listening skill served him well as bartender at Ahwahnee Hotel (Yosemite) and Iron Door Saloon (Groveland). As lover of the historical West, he was a brother in E. Clampus Vitas, an organization dedicated to heritage preservation.
A native Californian and avid fan of the Giants, 49ers, and Warriors, John was born on November 23, 1954 in Los Angeles as the son of Leonard and Jeanne (McElroy) Robinson. After his mother's death in 1956, he became the stepson of Sue (Holcomb) Robinson. Predeceased by his parents and two brothers, John is survived by three sisters, Diane Wood (Joseph), Debbie Downs (Scott), and Carol Glover (Mike) and two brothers, Rick and Larry (Annette) Robinson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a private memorial. Donations accepted at the A.J. Robinson Foundation Mobile Health Screening Unit (Lion's Club District 4-C6), P.O. Box 18501, San Jose, CA 95158.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 3, 2020