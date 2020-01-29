Mercury News Obituaries
Sneider, Sullivan & O'Connell Funeral Home
977 S. El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 343-1804
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's Funeral Home
977 South El Camino Real
San Mateo, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church
900 Alameda de las Pulgas
Belmont, CA
John Nick Maris


1927 - 2020
John Nick Maris Obituary
John Nick Maris
June 5, 1927 - January 24, 2020
Resident of San Mateo
John Nick Maris passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 in his home in San Mateo, California.
John was born in Ambridge, Pennsylvania. He graduated from High School in Ambridge and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. After serving in the U. S. Navy, he moved to Chicago, Illinois, where he met and married his wife of 60 years, Georgia Maris. John enjoyed an exciting career with Bechtel Corporation, which spanned 40 years and over 30 countries. John was also a founding member of Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church.
John was the loving father of Nicholette Maris (Haluza) and Julie Maris. He was the brother of Alex Maridakis and father-in-law of Herman Haluza. He also leaves behind nephews Nick Maridakis and Anthony Maridakis, grand-niece Monica Maridakis Alvarez, her spouse, Tito Alvarez, and their three children.
Friends are invited to a Trisagion at 7pm on Friday, 01/31/2020 at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo. Funeral services will be held at 10am on Saturday, 02/01/2020 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 900 Alameda de Las Pulgas, Belmont, CA. Interment will follow at Skylawn Memorial Park. The traditional Makaria will follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 29, 2020
