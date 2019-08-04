|
John Philip Foster
January 13, 1963 - June 2, 2019
Redwood City
John Philip Foster, born and raised in San Carlos and named after SF Giant legends Juan Marichal and Felipe Alou...aka Johnny, JP and Jack, died suddenly in Redwood City where he lived. He was 56 years old.
A carefree spirit who built coasters, sailing rafts, karts and minibikes in his youth, John enjoyed rafting with family down the Salmon in Idaho, summer camp trips to Calaveras and diving off the rocks along the Stanislaus River, rooting for his Giants and hoisting a pint with friends at Gourmet Haus Staudt.
He loved history and was a voracious reader of biographies, rock history and heroes, Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, Jimmy Page and Led Zeppelin.
Though John was reserved and private, he had a natural kindness. Ever the gentleman, he accompanied a family friend cross country so she didn't have to drive alone. Quiet, thoughtful gestures were his trademark. He spoke love with his actions and never failed to think of others; sleeping overnight in the hospital with an ailing loved one, an unmentioned car repair for a friend, home maintenance chores or surprise takeout for the folks.
Another was traveling with a contingent of good samaritans when John helped with clean-up and construction in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi following hurricane Katrina in 2006.
JP will be missed by many loving friends and family and is survived by siblings Dianne, Katherine (Gary Boehmer), Lori Van Briggle (Bob), Marian (Warren Brown), Julie Locatelli (David) and Jeff (Lindsley), a niece and 6 nephews…and Ruby his loyal lab mix!
A memorial celebration of John's life will be held at the home of Jim and Stephanie Latreille, at 2628 Thornhill Drive in San Carlos on Saturday, August 10th from 12-5pm. All friends are welcome.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019