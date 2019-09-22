Mercury News Obituaries
|
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
John R. Barrera Obituary
John R. Barrera
Resident of San Jose
John passed away on Sept. 15, 2019. He's survived by his wife, Esther, his sons, John Jr. (Melissa) and Justin, his grandchildren, Andrew, Kayla and Alyssa, and his brother Albert (Leticia). John leaves numerous of cousins and family.
Visitation on Tues. Sept. 24th from 4pm - 8pm with Rosary at 7pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home. Funeral Mass on Wed. Sept. 25th at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church follow by burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019
