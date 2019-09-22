|
|
John R. Barrera
Resident of San Jose
John passed away on Sept. 15, 2019. He's survived by his wife, Esther, his sons, John Jr. (Melissa) and Justin, his grandchildren, Andrew, Kayla and Alyssa, and his brother Albert (Leticia). John leaves numerous of cousins and family.
Visitation on Tues. Sept. 24th from 4pm - 8pm with Rosary at 7pm at Willow Glen Funeral Home. Funeral Mass on Wed. Sept. 25th at 10am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church follow by burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
View the online memorial for John R. Barrera
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 22, 2019