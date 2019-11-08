|
|
John R. Daly
March 16, 1935 - October 26, 2019
San Jose
John Raleigh Jess Daly was 84 years old when he graduated to heaven to be with his Lord. Born March 16, 1935, John and his birthday were easily remembered as "John 3:16," which was one of his favorite Bible verses, "For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life." He departed from this world early in the morning on Saturday, October 26, 2019, in Corona, California.
John was born and raised in Wyoming, and he joined the Navy Seabees shortly after high school. As a Seaman, his four years of service took him to many interesting places like the Aleutian Islands near Alaska, Kwajalein Islands in the South Pacific, and Catalina, California. When he separated from the military, he landed in Northern California where he lived with an uncle until he was hired by PG&E in San Jose. This was where he spent the remaining years of his working career. Within a year, he met the love of his life, Connel "Connie" Jenell Howard, and they were married on July 1, 1960. Nine months later they celebrated their first child, Michael. A little over three years later, the couple welcomed a daughter, Noreen. John and Connie lived in San Jose all of their 59 years of marriage and only recently moved to the Corona area to be close to family.
John loved baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals were always his favorite pro team, but he was also a faithful follower of the little league baseball playoffs each year. As a devout Christian, John was a strong leader in the local church and was known for his hospitality toward anyone in need. Over the years, he and Connie hosted dozens of missionaries from around the world as they were visiting and raising support in the Bay Area. He had a kind spirit, a dry sense of humor, and a strong work ethic. Anyone who knew him could expect a corny joke, a warm smile, and a kind word.
John Daly will be greatly missed by his wife Connie, son Michael, daughter Noreen, five grandchildren Jessica, Lauren, Alicia, Dominic, and Amanda, two great-grandchildren Ryan and Twila, surviving sisters Peggy and Ruth, extended family, and friends.
If friends prefer in lieu of flowers, donate to Alzheimer's research at .
Memorial Service to be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Sunrise Valley Baptist Church 5860 Blossom Avenue San Jose, CA.
View the online memorial for John R. Daly
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2019