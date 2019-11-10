|
John Reeve David
December 13, 1944 – November 5, 2019
Resident of San Jose
John was a loving husband and best friend to Lucille David, whom he cherished and loved for over 50 years. John and Lucille celebrated their love daily, and shared a unique passion for exploring and travelling, from hiking throughout the Bay Area to various excursions around the world. Everyone who met John felt his charismatic energy, and shared that he was the strongest, kindest and bravest man they've ever known.
John was a devoted father to Michael David and Gina Meadows, grandfather to Brayden David, brother to Erich David, Dianne David, and Mary Srb.
John was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Otto and Adelia David. John was a decorated Army veteran who served in Vietnam from October 1965 to October 1967. Sgt. David was honorably discharged and was awarded several commendations including the Bronze Star for valor for distinguished service beyond the call of duty. John was a true patriot and an active member of American Legion Post 419 in Santa Clara. He was also an avid sports fan always rooting for the Niners, Giants, Warriors, and Sharks.
John will forever inspire his family and friends with his kind spirit, fabulous sense of humor, and unwavering ability to exude positivity and to inspire others with his selflessness and strength – and share a cup of coffee (never decaf!) with family, friends, neighbors, and patriots.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15 at Darling & Fischer Campbell Memorial Chapel at 12:30 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in honor of John be sent to American Legion Post 419, ATTN: Gene Grundstrom, 958 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95050.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019