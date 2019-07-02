John Richards IV

Aug 23, 1933 - Jun 18, 2019

San Jose, CA

John Richards IV, MD, of San Jose, CA, passed away quietly on June 18th at the Regional Medical Center, San Jose, CA at the age of 85. After his birth in Orange, NJ, John the youngest child of Paul and Vera Richards, lived with his family in Butler, NJ. At the age of eleven, in 1944, the family moved to Pasadena, CA with John eventually attending high school at John Muir Junior College, Pasadena, CA until moving on to Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Chemistry in 1955. While at Whitman College John was a member of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and the football team.

After receiving his undergraduate degree, John was accepted to and attended Stanford Medical School, earning his MD in 1960. His medical internship was in Chicago, IL at Cook County Hospital and then his medical residency was in Phoenix, AZ. In 1964 John moved to San Jose, CA where he began his OB/GYN medical practice with his office across the street from Alexian Brothers Hospital, now Regional. He was among the founding physicians at Alexian Brothers, twice its Chief of Staff, highly regarded by his peers, and received numerous professional recognitions for his nearly sixty years of service in medicine.

Delivering babies (he would say "about 6,000"), performing surgeries, and making hospital rounds for his patients during the week, John also enjoyed his "ranch hand" activities in the evenings and weekends at "home" (60 acres in the east foothills of San Jose): building barns, corrals, retaining walls, roads (yes roads, with his Allis-Chalmers bulldozer) were some of the many "hobbies" he had fun with. An avid chess player, he also enjoyed playing bridge and pinochle, croquet, and water skiing. Family vacations in the summer to the San Juan Islands/Victoria, BC and ski trips in the winter to Sun Valley, ID are also fond memories.

John leaves behind his children, Mary Catherine Andry of Davidson, NC, John Richards V of Ukiah, CA, Tom Richards of Montara, CA, and step-daughter Allison Serventi Morgan of Gilroy, CA, and grandchildren Allain Andry, Eloise Andry, Joe Andry, Caleb Richards, Maeve Richards, and Josh Richards, and many nieces and nephews, and extended family members, and dear close friends, particularly Jean Burke who was at his side when he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Mary Margaret Gerth.

John's ashes will be scattered at sea per his request, and a memorial service will be held on September 8th at The Villages in San Jose, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Dr Richards' memory to the .





View the online memorial for John Richards IV Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 2, 2019