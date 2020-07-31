John Rossi, Jr.
1930 - 2020
Resident of San Jose
It is with sadness that our family announces the passing of our kind and loving husband, father and grandfather, John Rossi, Jr., born August 1930 in San Jose, CA and passed away April, 2020 at the hospital in Santa Clara where grandson Daniel works. Daniel represented the family at his grandpa's bedside during this pandemic time.
John was 1st generation Italian American born to John Rossi, Sr. and Carmel Feci Rossi. Both parents are from northern Italy. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Eugene and Ernest and beloved daughter Mary. John was married to Donna for 67 years John was in the Air Force and they met and married in Donna's hometown Pipestone, MN and were married on Valentine's Day 1953. They raised 5 sons and 1 daughter: Michael (Marcie), Thomas (Sue), Joseph (fiance Frederica), John D. (Stephanie), and James (friend Cynthia). Our only daughter Mary passed in 1986. John and Donna have 8 grandchildren: Michael, Kristy, Natasha (fiance Aaron), Sam (Sadie), Matthew, Kathryn, Daniel and Jane.
John worked for 28 years at the Ford Motor Company Assembly Plant in Milpitas until it closed and then he worked as a USPS mail carrier for 10 years until he retired in 1996. John was an active member of St. Martin of Tours parish in San Jose. He was a charter member of The Italian Catholic Federation. Once a week, John would join six friends from school days for breakfast and then they would go to the park to play bocce ball. In 1993, John and Donna traveled to Bedonia, Italy to meet his 17 first cousins. John loved being Italian.
John spent the last two years of his life at the Westgate Villa assisted living facility. We are grateful to his caregivers at Westgate Villa for their loving care.
The burial service for John was private, conducted by our good friend Bob Basuino who works for Lima and Campagna of San Jose. There will be a Celebration of Life when it is safe to gather after virus restrictions are lifted. Donation may be made in John's memory to St. Martin of Tours Church, 200 O'Connor Dr., San Jose, CA 95128, or a charity of your choice
. View the online memorial for John Rossi, Jr.