John Russell Fox

Apr. 21, 1944 - May 8, 2019

San Jose

John Russell Fox, 75, died Wednesday at his home in San Jose, CA. He was born on April 21, 1944 in San Mateo, the son of the late John H. ("Jack") and Mary E. (Riedy) Fox.

John grew up in Redwood City. He earned a Bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley in 1966 and an MBA from UCLA in 1968. John served in the U.S. Army from 1968 - 1970 before beginning a life-long career at IBM.

John first met Jane Carol Kasten while stationed at Fort Sheridan in Illinois. The two married on July 10, 1971 in Mosinee, WI. They had two sons, Jackson R. and Mitchell W. The family lived in Tucson, AZ and Boulder, CO before returning to Willow Glen after his retirement in 2002.

John was a planner, both in work and in life. He was also an instigator. A hallmark of John's approach to life: packing the family up for a six week road trip from Tucson to San Francisco, via Wisconsin. He loved the outdoors, volunteering as a Boy Scout Master and spending weekends gardening.

John is survived by his wife and sons. He had six siblings, four of whom survive him: Carol Gould, Marie Ellison, Ellen Fox, and Rick Fox.

John was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1997. Donations can be made in John's memory to the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's in Colorado. The family will be holding a private memorial.





