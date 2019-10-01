|
|
Brother John Samaha, S.M.
Resident of Cupertino
Brother John Samaha, S.M. passed away on September 27, 2019. The fourth and youngest child of Lebanese immigrant parents, John and Anna Samaha, Brother John was born December 5, 1930 and raised in San Francisco. Beloved brother to Mildred Samaha and the late Sister John Marie Samaha, SHF and Sister John Dominic Samaha, OP, cousins Micheal Geha, Katherine Beam, Yvonne George and many other family and friends.
Brother John entered the Marianist Novitiate in Beacon, New York in August of 1948, professed first vows on August 23, 1949 and perpetual vows August 15, 1953.
He earned a bachelor's degree from the Marianists' University of Dayton and a master's degree from The Catholic University of America.
In his active apostolic years he taught in Catholic schools in California, Washington and Lebanon; served in diocesan education offices in San Francisco and Oakland; and served on the formation team for the Marianists' Pacific Province.
In retirement, at Villa St. Joseph and later at the Marianist Center he was a prolific writer for various Catholic periodicals; addressed various meetings; and assisted in projects for The Marian Library / International Marian Research Institute at the University of Dayton, the Mariological Society of America, and the Eastern Catholic Churches.
There will be a Memorial Service at 4:45 p.m., Monday, September 30, at the Marianist Center in Cupertino. The Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, October 1, at 10:00 a.m. at the Marianist Center, 22683 Alcalde Road, Cupertino. Burial following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Los Altos. A luncheon reception will conclude the memorial of Brother John at the Marianist Center Community in Cupertino. Memorials may be made to The Marianist Province of the U.S.; 4425 West Pine Boulevard; St. Louis, MO 63108-2301.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 1, 2019