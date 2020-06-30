John Samuel Kinsey
1940 - 2020
John Samuel Kinsey
November 8, 1940- June 25, 2020
San Antonio
John Samuel Kinsey (Sam) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 25, 2020 at home in San Antonio TX.
Sam was born on November 8, 1940 in Nashville Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife of 54 yrs. Lilly Kinsey and (2) sons, Sam Kinsey and Michael Kinsey, (8) grandchildren and (4) great grandchildren, his (2) sisters, Bonnie Mcquaide and Mary Mizell (Ginger)
Sam is proceeded in death by his parents, Samuel Alexander Kinsey and Mary Pearl Kinsey.
Sam was an avid fisherman and Musician. He was in a band for many years, and loved to sing and play Guitar. Sam was known for his beautiful singing voice.
Condolences and notes are welcomed by the family.
Please send in care of Lilly Kinsey, 10442 Lion Moon, San Antonio, TX 78251



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
