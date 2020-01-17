|
John Scott Fulton
October 13, 1938 - December 6, 2019
Resident of Sunnyvale
John Scott Fulton passed away suddenly in December 2019 from complications of Alzheimer's Disease and Posterior Cortical Atrophy.
John was born in Pittsburgh, PA. He and his wife Bev met in Ankara, Turkey, where John was doing top secret work for the U.S. Army and Bev was teaching military children. They both loved to travel and visited many places in Turkey in the little Volkswagen that Bev bought in Germany.
They both returned to the U.S. in the summer and were married in Portland, Oregon, Bev's home. They then moved to Wilmington, N.C. where John completed college with a B.S. in math and physics. On December 23, they would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary.
They decided to move to California to seek their fortune. John was from Pittsburgh, PA and was happy to get acquainted with the West. John found a job with Burroughs Corporation which began his career in the computer world. Over the years, he also worked for Tandem Computers, Compac and HP. He did presentations to clients in India, South America, Africa, Scotland, Beijing, all of which were exciting for one who loves to travel.
Sunnyvale was their home and they soon had two children, Pam and Scott. Pam passed away 22 years ago, but Scott married Robyn, and now lives in Roseville with our two little grandsons.
John had many interests including photography (developing and printing his own pictures), sailing in the Caribbean with the family, riding his motorcycle to many places in California, including his favorite, Death Valley. He loved kitties and we had several over the years. He loved classical music and fixing everything electrical. He was "Mr. Fixit." If he couldn't fix it, he'd buy a new one. Our travels included trips or cruises to Australia, Europe, Hawaii, Mexico, Panama Canal and Tahiti.
John was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2007. He lived at Nazareth/Meadow Gardens in Menlo Park for almost seven years. He was content with his home, liked all the caregivers and especially the activity room when they had singing or musical entertainment. Bev visited him often and we would reminisce about our life together.
John is survived by his wife Beverly, son Scott and wife Robyn, grandsons Matthew and Aaron Fulton, sister-in-law Kathy Wary, nephews Dan, David and Doug Wary, and David, Ted and Hardy Manges.
John had many long time friends. Bud and Libby Harrelson, Jim Lott, Dave and Ann Eubanks, Bob and Norma Spring, Joe Petersack, Dick Hunter, sister-in-law Kathy Wary, nephews Dan, Dave, Doug Wary; Hardy, David, Ted Manges; Alice and Greg Springer. Plus many colleagues from Tandem and Burroughs.
Preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Margaret Fulton, sister Dana Manges and husband Don Manges, brother-in-law Richard Wary, Daughter Pamela Fulton, Bev's parents Norton and Viva Wary, Bill Eberwein,
We want to thank so many people who worked with John and made life better for him. The Hummingbird program of Sage Elder Care, Sonia Shell, Veterans Association of Palo Alto, Nurse Practitioners Tiffany Riser, Nesi, Dr. Elizabeth Landsverk, Rosener House and other support groups, and the faithful and loving staff of Meadow Gardens.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at LIMA & CAMPAGNA SUNNYVALE MORTUARY, 1315 Hollenbeck Ave., Sunnyvale. A reception will follow at the funeral home.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 17, 2020