John "Jack" Seehusen
Resident of Sunnyvale
John "Jack" Seehusen, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on December 9, 2019, in Sunnyvale, California. Jack was born in Greenwich, Connecticut, to George and Helen (Hackett) Seehusen on June 1, 1946. Jack and his two brothers were raised in Rye, New York, in Westchester County. Jack attended Rye High School where he played basketball. He was very involved with the Boy Scouts and was a camper at Camp Siwanoy, in Wingdale, New York, each summer. Later Jack operated the camp's canteen selling soda and candy for four summers.
In 1966, Jack enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, as a Payroll Clerk. He enjoyed telling stories about his time in the Air Force; and recently visited the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. While in Kansas, his brothers and parents moved from New York to California. When he was discharged from the Air Force, Jack followed his family and moved to Palo Alto, California.
Jack graduated from Golden Gate University in San Francisco in 1974 with a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting. In 1975, he began his career in the Credit Union industry working for Blue Shield of California Employee Credit Union, ILWU-FSC Federal Credit Union, IBEW #332 Federal Credit Union and Community Savings Federal Credit Union. He later worked as the Office Manager for Ole's Car Shop in Palo Alto. He ended his career working for Lucky Grocery Stores until he retired in December 2011.
Jack was an avid sports fan and had season tickets at Stanford University for 34 years where he was known as 'super fan' for many years. He had season tickets for Men's Basketball, Women's Basketball, Women's Volleyball and Baseball. Jack met his wife, Denise, in 1996 while standing in line for a Stanford Women's Volleyball match at Maples Pavillon. Jack and Denise were married in April, 2001, and continued to attend Stanford sports as a couple. They loved to travel, especially road trips, and usually had a theme to each of their vacations. They attended several NCAA Final Fours for Women's Volleyball and Women's Basketball, the Baseball College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, and the Softball College World Series in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Jack and Denise were known to frequent National Parks and museums all around the country especially if the museum represented trains, airplanes, state history, Lewis and Clark or Frank Lloyd Wright. It never mattered if the museum was big or small or if they drove 100 miles to get there - as Jack always said 'it was only gas'.
Family and friends were very important to Jack. He frequently helped family members move which earned him the nickname 'Uncle Bekins'. During their travels, Jack and Denise would schedule time to stop and visit family and friends whenever possible.
Jack is survived by his wife, Denise, brother and sister-in-law, Don Seehusen and Helen Miller of Boise, Idaho, and Phoenix, Arizona, sister-in-law, Candy Crow of Boise, Idaho, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Debbie and Tod Young of Kalispell, Montana, five nieces, seven nephews, four great nieces, two great nephews and many friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Seehusen of Palo Alto, his brother, Robert Seehusen of Boise, Idaho, and his in-laws, Don and Deloris Burda of Sunnyvale.
A "Celebration of Life' Open House will be held on Saturday, March 14, at the Hilton Garden Inn, 767 N. Mathilda Avenue, Sunnyvale 94085 from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm. The open house is casual attire and 'red' is optional. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jack's name can be sent to the Buck/Cardinal Club, Stanford Athletics Annual Fund, 641 East Campus Drive, Stanford, CA 94305-6150.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 6, 2020