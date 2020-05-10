John Spencer MorseMay 27, 1929 ~ March 7, 2020Resident of SaratogaJohn lived his 90 years to the fullest, personally and professionally. He was born in San Diego but spent the majority of his youth in Oregon. He attended Lakeside Boarding school in Seattle for high school, graduating as the student body president and valedictorian, before attending Stanford and achieving his BS in Industrial Engineering and MS in Civil Engineering. John was also an officer in the Navy and served during the Korean War. After his career in building, which included an apartment in Palo Alto and a stilt home in Mill Valley, John moved into a successful career in finance. His first foray was in investing, and he started a business called Mitchell, Morse, and Schwab. After selling his share of the business, John received an MBA from the University of Santa Clara while working full time as head of investor relations at Memorex. John then had a few decades as a successful technology start-up CFO and consultant, until he retired at the age of 80 and focused on flying. He was a bit of a daredevil who loved to fly everything from hang gliders to Cessna's, and he flew his light sports plane until just before his 89th birthday.John was married to the love of his life, Nettie, for 54 years, and he enjoyed spending time with his family. They had many weekends at their property in Big Sur where he liked to hike and fish, and he took his family to Hawaii for vacations where he spent many hours snorkeling. He was a great story teller and often shared words of wisdom with friends and family. John is survived by his wife, Nettie, his daughters, Jennifer Morse and Teri McFadden, son-in-law, David McFadden, and his grandchildren, Scott Freitas, Spencer McFadden and Patti McFadden. John's love, light, and laughter will live on in his family. He now has his own wings and is assuredly making good use of them.The memorial service will be scheduled for a future date and held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Saratoga.