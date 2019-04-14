|
John Stewart
May 1, 1926 - March 2, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
John Bruce Stewart, 92, passed away peacefully March 2, 2019.
Born in Troy, NY to The Reverend James Kirkpatrick Stewart and Hazel Lynam Stewart. He graduated from Cornell University in 1947 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He worked in General Electric Company's Nuclear Division for 37 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Caroline; children, John Jr. (Jan), William (Anne), & Susanne Cambern (Tom); and seven grandchildren, Ben (Megan), Kate, Greg, Maeve, Kyle, Emily & John.
He was interred at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Saratoga Foothill Club, 20399 Park Place, Saratoga.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2019