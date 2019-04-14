Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Saratoga Foothill Club
20399 Park Place
Saratoga, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Stewart


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Stewart Obituary
John Stewart
May 1, 1926 - March 2, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
John Bruce Stewart, 92, passed away peacefully March 2, 2019.
Born in Troy, NY to The Reverend James Kirkpatrick Stewart and Hazel Lynam Stewart. He graduated from Cornell University in 1947 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He worked in General Electric Company's Nuclear Division for 37 years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Caroline; children, John Jr. (Jan), William (Anne), & Susanne Cambern (Tom); and seven grandchildren, Ben (Megan), Kate, Greg, Maeve, Kyle, Emily & John.
He was interred at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Saratoga Foothill Club, 20399 Park Place, Saratoga.


View the online memorial for John Stewart
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now