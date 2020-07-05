John Suckow
Dec. 16, 1941 - June 21, 2020
Saratoga
John Suckow passed away on June 21, 2020 surrounded by his family, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 78. John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sally Suckow; two daughters, Carey and Toby Suckow; and two grand-daughters.
The son of Rose and Roland Suckow, John was born and raised in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. He earned a BS in Economics from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and an MBA from the University of San Francisco. John Suckow served in the US Navy from 1964 to 1971, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. As a Navy pilot during the Vietnam war, he flew many combat missions on the USS Bon Homme Richard and became a flight deck officer on the USS Constellation. John was proud to be a member of the Caterpillar Club after ejecting out of an A6. His honors include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Navy Commendation Medals, and a Presidential Unit Citation. Two of the planes he flew are now in museums. The USS Hornet has the display cockpit of F-11 141828 which he flew in his training command. The second plane is A4 148314 which resides in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum. He flew many combat flights in that plane.
John began his business career working for ADT Alarm Systems. He then had a 30+ year career in the printing business for Califorms, Corporate Express, and Sierra Office Supply & Printing. The past few years, he served as a docent at the USS Hornet CVM 12 and the Moffett Field Historical Society.
John loved life and he lived it to it's fullest. He had an amazing ability to connect with people through his sense of humor and ability to tell stories. John was quick with a joke or historical fact. He was always using his hands whether it was flying an airplane, playing piano, working on his vintage MG, or installing his own hardwood floors. His love of travel took him to far off places such as Nepal, Iceland, Norway, Burma, Antarctica, Africa, and the Galapagos Islands. He had visited all 7 continents.
Family meant everything to him. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grand-father. It is fitting that he passed on Father's Day, a day on which he will always be celebrated.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. View the online memorial for John Suckow