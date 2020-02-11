|
John Sullivan
Dec. 30, 1946 - Jan. 31, 2020
Palo Alto
John Merwin Sullivan, a former attorney with the Santa Clara County Public Defender and Alternate Defender Offices died at home on January 31, 2020, after a long illness. John was born December 30, 1946, in Seattle, Washington, the second of five children, to Jack and Shirlee Sullivan. He attended John Muir Elementary School, Asa Mercer Junior High, and Garfield High School. He received a B.A. in French Literature from the University of Washington and a law degree from Golden Gate University. During his sophomore year in college, John became active in The Resistance against the Vietnam War, and in 1968 he burned his draft card on the steps of the federal courthouse in Seattle. He interrupted his studies to devote his time to organizing draft resistance in Washington state. John was indicted by a federal grand jury for refusing to submit to induction, but as he prepared for his trial, the charges were dropped.
In 1978 John began a 28-year career as an attorney with the Santa Clara County Public Defender and Alternate Defender Offices. He spent several years in the Special Trials Unit where he tried the most challenging cases, including capital homicide cases and other complex felonies. John was a trial attorney with considerable style and flair who received the attorney-of-the year award for his skilled trial advocacy and generous collegiality.
John was an avid sailor who sailed from Mexico to the Marquesas Islands, from Alaska to Seattle, and from Honolulu to San Francisco. He pursued his love of running throughout his life, beginning with the track and cross-country teams at Garfield High and later running several marathons. He and his family lived in Italy for several periods, where they developed enduring friendships. In addition to Italian, John was fluent in French and Spanish. Zen Buddhist practice was also central to John's life. He was a longtime member of Kannon Do Zen Meditation Center in Mountain View, where he served for many years on the Board of Directors and also as President.
In 2016, John was diagnosed with the rare neurological illness that had afflicted his younger siblings Scott Sullivan and Patricia Williams. He was cared for at home by his family and his devoted caregivers, Selina and Lei Fesaitu, Sausehuli Daveta, and Marcia Mejia. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Yanagisako, son Nathan Sullivan (Jeannie Lieder), daughter Emi Sullivan (Ninous Yacoub), sister Sherry Sullivan (Lee Mohler), sister-in-law Karen Yanagisako (Marty Lycan), brother-in-law Al Yanagisako, sister-in-law Debra Sullivan, brother-in-law Robert Williams, and by his nieces and nephews Paula Arcena, Kecia Lum, Rachel Mann, Luciana Mohler, Neva Sullivan, Porter Ray Sullivan, Siobhan Sullivan, Eric Williams, Andrew Williams, and Tui Yanagisako.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on March 7, 2020, in the El Palo Alto Room at the Mitchell Park Community Center (3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto) to be followed by a reception.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 11, 2020