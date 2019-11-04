|
John Tom Minaidis
May 15, 1968 - Oct. 31, 2019
Half Moon Bay
John Tom Minaidis of Half Moon Bay passed away on October 31st, 2019 at the age of 51. John was born in Burlingame on May 15th, 1968 and lived his life on the Half Moon Bay Coastside. He graduated from Half Moon Bay High School.
Known throughout town as the kind soul of Tom and Pete's Produce, you would always find him smiling and waving at anyone passing by. He could be described as a gentle teddy bear with a heart of gold and a contagious laugh. John loved being around his family and friends and wanted nothing but happiness for others.
The visitation will be held at 6pm on Tuesday, November 5, followed by a Trisagion at 7pm at Sneider & Sullivan & O'Connell's in San Mateo. The funeral service will begin at 11am on Wednesday, November 6, at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross in Belmont.
John is survived by his parents Tom and June Minaidis, his sister Tina Minaidis Bolin, his nieces Athena and Tiana Bolin, and many other family members and friends. John is preceded in death by his Grandfathers John Minaidis, Sr. and Steve Poulos, his Grandmothers Rena Minaidis and Paula Poulos, his Uncle Pete Minaidis and his cousins George and Steve Minaidis.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 4, 2019