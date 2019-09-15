|
|
John Tripoli
Sept 20, 1943 - Aug 27, 2019
San Jose
John Tripoli, known to close family and friends as "Johnny", passed away at his home in San Jose, on August 27, 2019, at the age of 75 years.
John was born September 20, 1943, in San Jose, Calif., to parents John and Mary Tripoli of San Jose. He is survived by brothers, Peter and Vincent.
He enjoyed his job working for Sun Garden Packing Company in San Jose for 32 years.
John was a kind and giving soul, a devoted son to his family. He enjoyed his many friends in San Francisco, Palm Springs, and San Jose. His interests included socializing, cooking, going out for a meal, music, crossword puzzles, a clean car and always being surrounded by family and friends. John will be greatly missed by all that knew him and were touched by his kind heart.
An inurnment service will be held at noon on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery, Santa Clara, Ca.
View the online memorial for John Tripoli
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Sept. 15, 2019